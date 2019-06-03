9 June 2019
Perez defends Stroll and billionaire father
"Lance is a normal guy, a normal driver"
Search
Sergio Perez has defended teammate Lance Stroll and the Canadian driver’s billionaire father.
Last year, fashion mogul Lawrence Stroll bought the ailing Force India team, renamed it Racing Point for 2019 and installed his own son Lance as a race driver.
Stroll, 20, was this week criticised by fellow Canadian Alex Tagliani, also a racing driver, who said he is only in Formula 1 because of his father’s wealth.
Mexican Perez, Stroll’s teammate, defended the father and son.
"He (Lawrence) wants his son to be very successful, and that’s also good for me because he is providing all the resources he needs," Perez is quoted by DPA news agency.
"Lance is a normal guy, a normal driver, and he works very hard."
Racing Point F1
9 June 2019
add_circle No F1 for Stroll without money - Tagliani
5 June 2019
add_circle Stroll still hopeful after difficult start
4 June 2019
add_circle Canada 2019 - GP preview - Racing Point
3 June 2019
add_circle Owner says Racing Point targeting victory
More on Racing Point F1
Formula 1 news
9 June 2019
add_circle Perez defends Stroll and billionaire father
9 June 2019
add_circle Marko slams Pirelli over 2019 ’Mercedes tyres’
9 June 2019
add_circle Williams ’impossible to drive’ - Kubica
9 June 2019
add_circle Leclerc no fan of ’political games’ in F1
9 June 2019