Partial sale to value Aston Martin team at $2.6bn

By GMM 9 September 2024 - 08:18





Aston Martin is set to capitalise on its rising prominence in Formula 1 by selling up to a quarter of the team.

On Tuesday, F1 journalists will congregate at Aston Martin’s rapidly developing Silverstone factory where they are expecting to be officially told that Adrian Newey has signed up for 2025 and beyond.

That news will coincide with the similarly expected arrival of some new team co-owners - US-based investment firms HPS Investment Partners and Accel.

Sky News, citing sources, says they are "on the verge of investing hundreds of millions of pounds into the team’s holding company".

The report suggested the deals, following team owner Lawrence Stroll selling a minority stake to Arctos Partners last year, will value Aston Martin’s F1 team at up to an eye-watering $2.62 billion.

London’s Times newspaper and Auto Motor und Sport in Germany believe Newey will also receive shares in the F1 team as part of his expected five-year, $30 million per year deal.