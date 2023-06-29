Palou admits eyeing F1 seat for 2024

By GMM 29 June 2023 - 11:12





Alex Palou admits he is trying to prove "to Formula 1" that he deserves a shot at the pinnacle of motorsport.

Currently, although already connected with McLaren’s F1 team, the 26-year-old is dominating in Indycar - having already won that title for the first time in 2021.

According to one of his rivals, Stefan Wilson, Palou is one of the top five racing drivers on earth at the moment.

"I don’t want to say that," Palou scoffed to the Spanish newspaper El Confidencial. "For the time being I am mainly trying to show myself and do the best I can.

"This year I want to prove to myself, to Indycar and to Formula 1 that I am ready. I hope to say ’Let’s see if any of you give us a chance’.

"But until then I will keep working, because it will certainly not be easy."

Palou’s comments come hot on the heels of rumours that a clause in his McLaren and Chip Ganassi contracts would enable him to sign for another F1 team for 2024 - so long as the deal is done by late July.

He is already being linked with Alpha Tauri, Williams, Haas and Alfa Romeo.

For now, McLaren appears to be a closed door.

"Lando (Norris) and Oscar (Piastri) will continue next year I think," he said. "As for possible (other) opportunities in Formula 1, I honestly don’t know.

"Last year it was said that without the super license issue (Colton) Herta would have been with Alpha Tauri 100 percent, so I don’t know what will happen with them next year.

"I’d like a seat, but if there isn’t one, I can’t complain about how I’m doing. At the moment there is not much movement, but that may still come. Or everything will remain as it is now," Palou added.

"Red Bull at least has something it didn’t have last year - a very good driver who is driving in Japanese Super Formula and he’s doing very well," he said, referring to Liam Lawson.

"But you never know."