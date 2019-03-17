Owner Stroll expects Racing Point to improve

The team formerly known as Force India is confident it will improve in 2019.

After the first Barcelona test, it was clear that the team - now called Racing Point - is struggling for pace.

"The chassis is basically the same as last year’s," explains technical boss Andy Green.

"The gearbox is from last year too. There is a lot from the old car. We could not make all of the changes that we wanted to make."

The team was rescued from financial collapse last year by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, who has installed his son Lance as one of the drivers.

Green says Racing Point is enjoying the financial boost.

"It’s a different way of working and a bit of a shock," he said. "I think you call it normal!"

He says Racing Point will make car upgrades throughout the 2019 season.

"The team was practically bankrupt when we bought it," said new team owner Stroll, according to Le Journal de Montreal. "We saved it.

"If we had not intervened, there would probably be nine teams in F1 this year."

That’s why he says he is not alarmed by the initial results of the first Barcelona test.

"We have a very clear long term vision," said Stroll.

"The tests this week are not only about this season, but also 2020. This team has huge potential.

"In spite of limited resources, they have worked miracles in recent years. And with the new approach of a budget cap for 2021, it is very promising.

"The car you saw last week will not be the same one that you will see at the first race of the season. And expect a clear evolution when we come back for the Spanish grand prix in May," he added.