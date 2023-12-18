Owner Stroll denies bowing out at Aston Martin

By GMM 18 December 2023 - 07:41





Lawrence Stroll has once again denied that he may soon bow out at Aston Martin.

A month ago, a minority stake in the rapidly-developing Silverstone-based team was sold to American private equity firm Arctos.

It means figurehead and billionaire Stroll, whose son Lance races for the team, now owns just over 25 percent of Aston Martin - but he now insists to New York Times that he is not implementing an exit plan.

"You don’t go spending hundreds of millions of pounds, building the greatest new Formula 1 campus and hiring 400 of the greatest employees if you’re about to leave the business," he told the newspaper.

"It could not be any further from the truth that I have any interest in ever not being the majority shareholder of this team for a very long time, and it is the same with the road car company.

"I’m not going anywhere," the 64-year-old Canadian insisted. "I plan to run these businesses for many years. I’m at the beginning of the journey on both."