Owner Penske wants F1 to return to Indianapolis

Roger Penske says he would like to see the fabled Indianapolis Motor Speedway return to the F1 calendar.

Formula 1 is already working on a plan to add Miami to the schedule, to make it the second American race alongside Austin.

But the Miami plans are facing political hurdles fuelled by opponents.

So it is interesting that American racing legend Penske, who bought the Indy 500 venue as well as the Indycar series late last year, has now thrown Indianapolis’ name into the hat.

"More nuggets from Penske," Jenna Fryer, a respected American racing journalist for the Associated Press, said on Twitter.

"He wants F1 and sports cars back at the speedway. Has had no talks with either series," she added.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosted Formula 1 on a circuit that combined a part of the famous oval with an infield section between 2000 and 2007 (pictured above).