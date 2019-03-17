GP d'Australie : LE 17/03 à 07h10

Overtaking ’definitely easier’ with 2019 cars - Magnussen

"I probably would have also got past last year, but..."

Search

By GMM

27 February 2019 - 08:22

Another F1 driver is hopeful the new aerodynamic rules for 2019 will make overtaking easier.

There has been great scepticism that the changes, most particularly the wider new front wing, will help a chasing driver to more easily follow his rival.

But Daniel Ricciardo sounded a positive note last week, and now Haas driver Kevin Magnussen is also hopeful overtaking will be easier this year.

"I followed another car today and it really feels much better than last year," Magnussen is quoted by Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

"There are many people who said the rules would not make a difference. But for me there was a big difference today. I could actually follow the other car and after about one and a half laps I was past," he added.

"I probably would have also got past last year, but it was definitely easier.

"I look forward to seeing how it is on other circuits, as there are always factors you could have missed. But the first signs are good," said Magnussen.

"Perhaps with this big rear wing and DRS it will be even be too much and it will be too easy to get past without racing," he smiled.

keyboard_arrow_left

Norris tops day one of second test despite stoppages

Rosberg no longer working with Kubica

keyboard_arrow_right

Haas F1

More on Haas F1

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less