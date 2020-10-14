’Oversupply’ of drivers seeking seats - Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg is not hopeful he will return to Formula 1 full-time next year.

Now used three times by Racing Point in 2020, and also contacted by Red Bull at the Nurburgring, the out-of-work driver has become this year’s ’super sub’.

But 33-year-old Hulkenberg said a reserve role is "not really what I’m aiming for" for 2021, even if the coronavirus means it is a more coveted job than before.

"Sometimes they want you, sometimes they don’t," he told Auto Motor und Sport. "Basically, a regular seat is my priority."

Hulkenberg was voted the official ’driver of the day’ for his race through the field at the Nurburgring, having only started his weekend when the lights went green for qualifying.

But the German says he has not received the ultimate prize - a 2021 deal.

"Unfortunately, it was the same after Silverstone too," he said. "Maybe Formula 1 has enough quality drivers and doesn’t need me anymore.

"I’m still here, but it’s a process that has been going on for a long time. There is an oversupply of drivers," Hulkenberg added.

"And then there are the drivers who are financially attractive to certain teams."

Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko is putting pressure on Alex Albon by naming Hulkenberg and Sergio Perez as potential replacements for 2021.

But Hulkenberg says landing the race seat will actually be "difficult. Very difficult".