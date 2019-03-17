Only Williams off the pace in 2019 - de la Rosa

Williams is the only team that is really struggling as F1 heads to Australia for the season opener.

That is the view of Pedro de la Rosa, who made his analysis of the 2019 pecking order after spending a day trackside at the Barcelona test.

"I’ve never seen such a close pre-season," said the former F1 driver.

"Really, it’s spectacular. The only team that is a little off the pace is Williams. The others are covered by a handkerchief," de la Rosa told Spain’s El Confidencial.

He agrees with the analysis that Ferrari is ahead, saying the handling of the Maranello team’s 2019 car is "spectacular".

"The most incredible thing is that they do that with such a small front wing. Same with the Alfa. The only thing I don’t like about the Ferrari is the matte colour," de la Rosa laughed.

"And my only fear is that Ferrari will dominate. It just looks so good in the corners. We could find ourselves with a situation like Mercedes in recent years, just a different colour.

"The last day of Lewis Hamilton is at least a ray of hope," the Spaniard added.

He admitted he is not impressed by Red Bull, even though the Honda engine looks to be at a "very good level".

"I was surprised to see Red Bull with a car that is very similar to last year’s," he said.

"What can I say? The car seems normal in the corners but I was not surprised at all. Last year Verstappen was amazing in turn five, but honestly I am not getting anything special at the moment."