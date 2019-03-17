Only top 10 eligible for fastest lap point

Only the top ten finishers will be eligible for F1’s new point-for-fastest-lap system.

We reported last week that Liberty Media is introducing a system whereby the driver with the fastest lap of the race also gets a point.

"They think it will increase the tension to the end of the race," said Roger Benoit, the veteran correspondent for Blick newspaper.

The move has now proceeded through the World Motor Sport Council.

Bild newspaper reports: "If the F1 Commission agrees, the change could apply from the season opener in Melbourne."

However, there is a caveat.

"Only drivers within the first 10 places would receive the point," said the newspaper.

The German broadcaster RTL explains: "This would prevent drivers at the back from getting fresh tyres and going for the extra point, which is equivalent to tenth place."

RTL added that the Strategy Group also needs to agree to the move.

"If the plan fails, Liberty Media wants to try again for 2020, as that would not require unanimous approval," it said.