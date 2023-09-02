Singapour Singapore GP || September 17 || 20h00 (Local time)

Only Ferrari should break winning streak - Marko

"Max would have to have a technical defect"

Search

By GMM

2 September 2023 - 08:56
Only Ferrari should break winning (...)

If a team is going to break Red Bull’s perfect winning streak in 2023, it should be Ferrari.

That is the view of Dr Helmut Marko, as Carlos Sainz set the pace in Friday practice on Ferrari’s home soil at Monza - with Max Verstappen just fifth.

"They (Ferrari) are strong in one lap and on long runs," Red Bull’s team advisor Marko, 80, said at the scene of the Italian GP.

If Verstappen wins on Sunday, he will set a new record - 10 victories - for the longest in-season, unbroken winning streak for a driver in Formula 1 history.

Marko thinks it’s likely the Dutchman will prevail.

"For that not to happen, Max would have to have a technical defect," the Austrian told Osterreich newspaper.

"But if we’re going to be beaten, then I’d give it to Ferrari. Especially at Monza."

Monza, FP2: Sainz takes Ferrari to the top as Pérez crashes

Pirelli admits that the jury is still on the ATA

Ferrari

More on Ferrari

Red Bull

More on Red Bull

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos