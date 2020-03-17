Only Ferrari factory closed over coronavirus

Formula 1 factories remain open amid the global coronavirus crisis.

With Ferrari’s Maranello headquarters located inside the Italian ’red zone’, both the road car facility and the F1 factory have been shut down for now.

But chief F1 rivals Mercedes and Red Bull are still operational in the UK.

"We can currently continue to work in England," Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko confirmed to Auto Bild.

"I assume that all the teams based in England will continue to go at full throttle except McLaren," he added.

A Mercedes spokesman also confirmed that its Brackley and Brixworth factories are still operating.

"We adhere to the guidelines of the British government," the spokesman told Speed Week. "We have had no (coronavirus) cases at either Brixworth or Brackley."