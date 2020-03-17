Spanish GP || May 10 || 15h10 (Local time)

Only Ferrari factory closed over coronavirus

"We can currently continue to work in England"

Search

By GMM

17 March 2020 - 10:46
Only Ferrari factory closed over (...)

Formula 1 factories remain open amid the global coronavirus crisis.

With Ferrari’s Maranello headquarters located inside the Italian ’red zone’, both the road car facility and the F1 factory have been shut down for now.

But chief F1 rivals Mercedes and Red Bull are still operational in the UK.

"We can currently continue to work in England," Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko confirmed to Auto Bild.

"I assume that all the teams based in England will continue to go at full throttle except McLaren," he added.

A Mercedes spokesman also confirmed that its Brackley and Brixworth factories are still operating.

"We adhere to the guidelines of the British government," the spokesman told Speed Week. "We have had no (coronavirus) cases at either Brixworth or Brackley."

keyboard_arrow_left

Abiteboul plays down Vettel to Renault talk

Barcelona boss says ’difficult’ to save 2020 Monaco GP

keyboard_arrow_right

Ferrari

More on Ferrari

Red Bull

More on Red Bull

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less