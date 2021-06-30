Only ’details’ left in Hamilton talks - Wolff

Toto Wolff is confident he will soon reach a deal to keep Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes beyond 2021.

Media reports in the past days have suggested that the Mercedes chief is targeting a conclusion to the talks and announcement of a new two-year deal around the August break.

Wolff told Osterreich newspaper this week that he spent two hours on the plane with Hamilton, 36, after last weekend’s race in Austria.

"We already have the biggest sticking points out of the way," Wolff is quoted by tz newspaper.

"Now we are only discussing the details but we will get rid of those too."

Also expiring this year is Valtteri Bottas’ contract, as rumours swirl that Mercedes looks likely to replace him for 2022 with George Russell.

"He drove a great race (last weekend) but that will not change the decision," Wolff insists. "We will look at that in the next few weeks and months."