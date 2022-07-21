One Alpine driver ’completely dedicated’ to team

By GMM 21 July 2022 - 13:11





Esteban Ocon insists he is "completely dedicated to Alpine" - but the same may not be true of his famous teammate.

"We have a long-term project," Frenchman Ocon, 25, told RMC.

"It’s rare to sign such a long contract in F1 but I’m happy with Alpine.

"We are getting stronger so I hope we can get podiums and wins. You never know what the future may bring but for now my future is with Alpine until 2024."

It has been a mixed season for the Renault-owned team so far in 2022, with Ocon admitting reliability is an obvious problem.

His teammate, two-time champion Fernando Alonso, says the current car needs to improve "everywhere" - and the 40-year-old is yet to agree a new contract for 2023 with Alpine team management.

"I think we have to agree on something during the holidays," he is quoted by Marca sports newspaper.

"In the next few weeks, I will sit down with the team and see what their expectations are."

However, he is not expecting Alpine’s move from the midfield to the top of the grid will not be as straightforward as Mercedes’ has been this year.

"I don’t think it will be easy for us to do what Mercedes does," said Alonso. "They have a great organisation and we knew they would come back sooner or later.

"For us, it’s more of a medium-long term program to try to improve as much as they did it. For us, I think it’s a matter of starting next year’s car early enough that we don’t compromise it."