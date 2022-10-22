Official: Williams F1 hands Sargeant further FP1s for his superlicence

By Franck Drui 22 October 2022 - 18:41





Following Logan Sargeant’s Free Practice session debut at the Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix 2022 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, the Williams Academy and double FIA Formula 2 race winner will participate in two further Free Practice sessions at the Formula 1 Gran Premio de la Ciudad de Mexico 2022 in Mexico City and the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022 in Abu Dhabi.

Logan will also take part in the Young Driver Test at Yas Marina Circuit following the conclusion of his 2022 FIA Formula 2 season and is completing a number of private testing days and extensive simulator work.

The American born driver will take over Alex Albon’s FW44 for the 60-minute session at the Mexico City Grand Prix on Friday 28 October and Nicholas Latifi’s car at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Friday 18 November. The outings will continue to see Logan aid the team’s race preparations and support his continuous development work as a Williams Academy Driver.

Logan Sargeant: “I’d like to start by saying thank you again to Williams Racing and Dorilton Motor Sports for giving me the opportunity to drive on home turf yesterday here at COTA. It was one of the most enjoyable moments of my career so far. I’m very grateful to be given further time in the FW44 at Mexico and Abu Dhabi. My aim is to make the most of every minute in the car and with the team to build on the progress I’ve made in Austin and throughout my time on the simulator at Grove. Of course, my focus is on finishing my Formula 2 season in Abu Dhabi in the best position possible, and I’m sure my time in the FW44 will keep me sharp and ready for the F2 finale.”

Sven Smeets, Sporting Director: “Logan showed a high level of understanding during his FP1 debut in Austin and provided useful feedback to help in the team’s preparations for the rest of the weekend. We are providing Logan further opportunities in Mexico and Abu Dhabi to integrate himself with the team trackside in both Free Practice sessions and the Young Driver Test as we work hard to support Logan in his efforts towards earning the FIA Super Licence. It’s great that as a team we can provide invaluable time for Logan to get behind the wheel of the FW44 to continue his development as a Williams Academy Driver and harness his talents. We’re looking forward to seeing how Logan progresses this season and finishes out his last race of the season in Formula 2.”