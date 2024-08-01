Netherlands Dutch GP || August 25 || 15h00 (Local time)

Official : Wheatley is leaving Red Bull to become team principal at Audi F1

"It has been a long and successful relationship with Jonathan"

1 August 2024 - 14:09
Today, Oracle Red Bull Racing announce the departure of Sporting Director Jonathan Wheatley, as he heads to a new challenge, taking up the role of Team Principal with the Audi F1 Project.

Team Principal and CEO, Christian Horner said

"It has been a long and successful relationship with Jonathan, over 18 years. His contribution to six World Constructors’ Titles and seven World Drivers’ Championship, first as Team Manager and latterly Sporting Director will forever be a marker in our Team history.

"Jonathan will remain in his position until the end of the 2024 season, as the Team seek to defend both our World Drivers’ and World Constructors’ Titles successfully. A period of gardening leave will follow in 2025.

"Everyone at Oracle Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Technology wish him all the best in his new role and would like to place our thanks to Jonathan. Red Bull Racing have tremendous strength and depth and this provides opportunity to elevate others within the Team. We will announce a new Team structure in the coming weeks."

