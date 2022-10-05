Official : The FIA will publish the 2021 budget reports next week
It says accusations against FIA personnel are "baseless"
Search
The FIA informs that the conclusion of the analysis of the 2021 financial submissions of the Formula 1 teams and the subsequent release of Certificates of Compliance to the Financial Regulations will not take place on Wednesday, 5 October.
The analysis of financial submissions is a long and complex process that is ongoing and will be concluded to enable the release of the Certificates on Monday, 10 October.
The Financial Regulations were agreed unanimously by all Competitors, who have worked positively and collaboratively with the FIA Cost Cap Administration throughout this first year under the Financial Regulations.
As previously communicated, there has been significant and unsubstantiated speculation and conjecture in relation to this matter, and the FIA reiterates that until it is finalised, no further information will be provided.
The FIA also reiterates that any suggestion that FIA personnel have disclosed sensitive information is equally baseless.
FIA
F1 recruit Briatore blasts ’inadequate’ FIA
F1 still pushing to improve ’show’ - report
Official: Six weekends from 24-race calendar to include Sprint sessions
Official: F1 to feature 24 events in 2023 for the first time in history
More on FIA