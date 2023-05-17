Official : The Emilia Romagna GP is cancelled at Imola

By Emmanuel Touzot 17 May 2023 - 13:30





F1 has cancelled the Emilia Romagna GP at Imola, after the flooding and torrential rains that have hit the region in the past days :

"The Formula 1 community wants to send it’s thoughts to the people and communities affected by the recent events in the Emilia-Romagna region. We also want to pay tribute to the work of the emergency services who are doing everything they can to help those in need."

"Following discussions between Formula 1, the President of the FIA, the competent authorities including the relevant Ministers, the President of the Automobile Club of Italy, the President of Emilia Romagna Region, the Mayor of the City and the promoter the decision has been taken not to proceed with the Grand Prix weekend in Imola."

"The decision has been taken because it is not possible to safely hold the event for our fans, the teams and our personnel and it is the right and responsible thing to do given the situation faced by the towns and cities in the region. It would not be right to put further pressure on the local authorities and emergency services at this difficult time."