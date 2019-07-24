Official: Sergio Perez to race with Racing Point F1 Team for next 3 years

SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team will field an unchanged line-up next season with Sergio Perez committing his future to the team until the end of 2022. Alongside Lance Stroll, the pairing brings the team all-important consistency with a blend of youth and experience.

The new agreement builds on a long-standing relationship between Sergio and the Silverstone-based team, which began in 2014. Over the last six seasons, Sergio has firmly established his reputation as one of the best racers on the grid and has added a further five podiums to his tally.

Sergio Perez

“I’m very excited to extend my partnership with the team for the next three years. I’ve been working together with this group of people for a long time now and they have become my second family. Together we have enjoyed a tremendous amount of success and we share the same passion for racing. I have been impressed with the direction the team has taken over the last twelve months and that gives me confidence for the future. I believe the best times are still to come and I look forward to celebrating plenty of podiums in the years ahead.”

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO & Team Principal of SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team

“We know Sergio very well and it’s great to confirm him on a long-term deal. Over the last six years we have seen him become a very complete driver with excellent qualifying speed and exceptional race craft. Sergio believes in the long-term vision of this project and getting his commitment until the end of 2022 gives us valuable consistency going forward