30 July 2020
Official: Sergio Perez to miss British Grand Prix weekend
"The entire team wishes Sergio well"
Following the announcement that Sergio has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Silverstone Circuit ahead of the Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix, Racing Point regrets to announce that he will be unable to participate in this weekend’s race.
"Sergio is physically well and in good spirits, but he will continue to self-isolate under the guidelines of the relevant public health authorities, with safety the ultimate priority for the team and the sport."
"The entire team wishes Sergio well and looks forward to welcoming him back into the cockpit of the RP20 soon."
"Our intention is to race two cars on Sunday. We will communicate the next steps for our British Grand Prix weekend in due course."
Racing Point F1 - Aston Martin F1 Team
