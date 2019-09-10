Official: Robert Kubica decides to leave Williams

Williams Racing can confirm that Robert Kubica has decided to leave the team at the end of the 2019 Formula One racing season.

Robert impressed the team after conducting several tests for Williams in 2017, which resulted in him taking on the role of Reserve & Development Driver for the 2018 season. In 2019, he stepped up to a race driver role, partnering George Russell and scoring the team’s first point of the year at the German Grand Prix.

Robert Kubica said: “I would like to thank the team for the last two years and for helping make my comeback to the Formula One grid possible. I have enjoyed my time with Williams Racing, both as Reserve & Development Driver and as a Race Driver this year, but I feel that the time is now right for me to move on to the next chapter in my career.”

Claire Williams, Deputy Team Principal of Williams Racing added: “I would like to thank Robert for his hard work and respect his decision to leave the team at the end of the 2019 season. Robert has been an important member of the team in both his role as Reserve & Development Driver, and subsequently as one of our Race Drivers in 2019. We thank him for his continued efforts throughout what has been a challenging couple of seasons and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

The team will announce its 2020 driver line-up in due course.