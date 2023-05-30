Official : Rob Marshall to join McLaren F1 in 2024 as technical director

By Emmanuel Touzot 30 May 2023 - 18:31





McLaren Racing today announces the appointment of Rob Marshall as Technical Director, Engineering & Design within its Formula 1 team. Rob will join the team on 1 January 2024.

This role will sit within the F1 Technical Executive team, alongside Peter Prodromou and David Sanchez, reporting directly into Team Principal Andrea Stella.

Rob will be supported by Neil Houldey in the newly created role of Deputy Technical Director, Engineering & Design, to complete the senior technical structure. Rob and Neil will collaborate to assess and establish the highest technical standards, required to design winning F1 cars.

Rob joins McLaren after 17 years with Red Bull Racing, most notably as Chief Engineering Officer. His appointment is one of the fundamental steps taken by the team to underpin their journey towards the front of the grid.

Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren F1, said:

“I am incredibly pleased that Rob will be joining McLaren. With over 25 years working in motorsport, Rob comes to us with a wealth of expertise and experience, elevated by his tenure and track record at Red Bull Racing. Rob’s appointment is one of the fundamental steps and a natural fit to aid the team’s journey to get back to our winning ways.

“We are a team with the ambition of fighting for championships, but over the last couple of seasons we have not shown a steady upward trend from an on-track competitiveness point of view. Over the last few months, we have worked towards inverting this trend. The approach we have adopted is comprehensive and is based on strengthening the team from a people and expertise point of view, along with the ongoing projects to upgrade technology and infrastructure that will shortly come to fruition.

“People and culture are our most important resource. We have recently invested and worked towards developing and empowering the internal talents available at McLaren, and we already perceive and measure the positive impact. In parallel, we have been strengthening our roster by bringing new talents on board. The list was already strong and encouraging, and the addition of a high-end and skilled individual like Rob will further consolidate our ability to establish the highest technical standards at McLaren and be in condition to design winning F1 cars.

“We look forward to welcoming Rob in the near future.”