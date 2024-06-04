Official: Perez to drive for Red Bull Racing until 2026

By Franck Drui 4 June 2024 - 18:03





Oracle Red Bull Racing is pleased to announce that Checo has committed his future to the Team with a two-year extension to his existing contract.

Since joining the Team at the end of 2020, Checo has enjoyed his most successful seasons in Formula One, finishing the 2023 season in second place in the Drivers’ Championship, the first time the Team had ever achieved a one-two finish in the Championship. Checo’s points tallies have contributed to two Constructors’ World Championships for Oracle Red Bull Racing, in 2022 and 2023.

34-year-old Checo, has five race wins to his name with Oracle Red Bull Racing, 29 podium finishes, and three pole positions, including a first pole position for a Mexican driver. The Guadalajara born driver, has been dubbed the “King of the Streets” and the “Mexican Minister of Defence,” following his memorable contribution to Max Verstappen’s maiden World Championship in Abu Dhabi, 2021. Checo has become the most successful Mexican in F1 history.

CEO and Team Principal, Christian Horner said: “Now is an important time to confirm our line-up for 2025 and we are very pleased to continue working together with Checo. Continuity and stability are important for the Team and both Checo and Max are a successful and robust partnership, securing our first ever one-two finish for the Team in the Championship last year. Checo has had a strong start to 2024 with second places in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Japan and then his podium in China. The past few races have been tough, there is convergence on the grid, but we are confident in Checo and look forward to his return to proven form and performance, that we so often see. Last year was a unicorn season and we will need to work hard to retain our titles, but we are assured in our line up and with the Team as a whole, which is imperative in what is shaping up to be a close fought Championship this year.”

Commenting, Checo said: “I am really happy to commit my future to this great Team, it is a challenge like no other racing for Oracle Red Bull Racing, both on track and off track. I am delighted to be staying here to continue our journey together and contribute to this Team’s great history for two more years. Being part of the Team is an immense challenge, and one I love. We have a great challenge this year and I have full trust in the whole Team that the future is bright here and I am excited to be part of it. I want to thank everyone for all the trust they are putting in me, it is a lot and I want to pay it back with excellent results on track, and off track. I think we have a lot of work to do, we have a lot more Championships to win together.”