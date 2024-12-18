Official: Perez announces departure from Red Bull Racing for 2025

By Franck Drui 18 December 2024 - 18:08





After four successful seasons together, and following the conclusion of the longest Formula One season in history, Sergio Pérez and Oracle Red Bull Racing have reached an agreement to part ways for 2025.

Checo joined Oracle Red Bull Racing for the 2021 season and across four seasons and 90 race starts with the Team, the Mexican racer enjoyed the most successful spell of his 13 years in Formula One. As well as scoring five wins, including victory at the Monaco Grand Prix and a pair of Azerbaijan Grand Prix wins that earned him a reputation as ‘F1’s King of the Streets’, Checo helped the Team to two Constructors’ Championship titles, in 2022 and 2023. As a title runner-up in his own regard last year, he also sealed the Team’s first one-two finish in the Drivers’ standings.

Checo, said: “I’m incredibly grateful for the past four years with Oracle Red Bull Racing and for the opportunity to race with such an amazing Team. Driving for Red Bull has been an unforgettable experience and I’ll always cherish the successes we achieved together. We broke records, reached remarkable milestones, and I’ve had the privilege of meeting so many incredible people along the way. A big thank you to every person in the Team from the management, engineers and mechanics, catering, hospitality, kitchen, marketing and communications, as well as everyone at Milton Keynes, I wish you all the best for the future. It has also been an honour to race alongside Max as a teammate all these years and to share in our success. A special thank you to the fans around the world, and especially to the Mexican fans for your unwavering support every day. We’ll meet again soon. And remember…Never give up.”

Christian Horner, Team Principal and CEO of Oracle Red Bull Racing, said: “I would like to thank Checo for all he has done for Oracle Red Bull Racing over the past four seasons. From the moment he joined in 2021 he proved himself to be an extraordinary Team player, helping us to two Constructors’ titles and to our first 1-2 finish in the Drivers’ championship. His five wins, all on street circuits, were also a spectacular mark of his determination to always push to the limit. While Checo will not race for the Team next season, he will always be an extremely popular Team member and a treasured part of our history. Thank you, Checo.”

Further announcements regarding the Team’s full 2025 line-up will be made in due course.