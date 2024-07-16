Official: Partnership extended between Haas F1 and Ferrari

By Franck Drui 16 July 2024 - 14:02





MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is delighted to confirm the extension of its long-running technical partnership with Scuderia Ferrari – the new agreement meaning the American team will continue to utilize Ferrari power units through to the completion of the 2028 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

With new power unit regulations being introduced in 2026, the extended agreement between MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and Scuderia Ferrari provides long-term engine stability for the Kannapolis-headquartered squad – the relationship between the two organizations dating back to MoneyGram Haas F1 Team’s competitive Formula 1 debut in 2016, a total of 178 grands prix together. The 2026 power unit regulations will see the current 1.6-litre, V6 turbocharged hybrid internal combustion engines given a makeover – with more power being available from the hybrid components to improve sustainability while the enhanced power units will run on fully sustainable fuels as well for the first time.

“I’m thrilled to extend our relationship with Scuderia Ferrari until 2028,” commented Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. “As an organization we’ve only ever raced with Ferrari power units and to have that continued stability moving into the next set of power unit regulations is a key part of our on-going development. The relationship with Scuderia Ferrari has always been a special one to us – they were instrumental in the genesis of the program back in the early days and have continued to be a valuable technical partner to us throughout the past nine seasons. I’m delighted we now have more seasons ahead and my thanks go to Fred Vasseur and many others at Scuderia Ferrari for continuing to show faith in our project. This announcement is just another example of the long-term ambition of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team – our investment and growth in the sport continues.”