9 September 2022
Official : Partnership between Porsche and Red Bull will not come about
"F1 nevertheless remains an attractive environment"
In the course of the last few months, Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG and Red Bull GmbH have held talks on the possibility of Porsche’s entry into Formula 1.
"The two companies have now jointly come to the conclusion that these talks will no longer be continued."
"The premise was always that a partnership would be based on an equal footing, which would include not only an engine partnership but also the team. This could not be achieved."
With the finalised rule changes, "Formula 1 nevertheless remains an attractive environment for Porsche, which will continue to be monitored".
