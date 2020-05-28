Official: No Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort in 2020

Due to the worldwide spread of the Corona virus (COVID-19) the inaugural Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix has, as previously announced, been postponed. The organization of the Dutch Grand Prix, in consultation with Formula 1, has had to conclude that it is no longer possible to hold a race with fans present this year. Therefore, it has been decided that the race will not take place this season and the inaugural race will now take place during the 2021 season. All tickets remain valid for the new race.

Jan Lammers, sports director of the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix said the following:

“We were completely ready for this first race and we still are. An unbelievable achievement has been made thanks to all the fans, the companies and the governments involved. We and Formula 1 have investigated the potential to hold a rescheduled race this year without spectators, but we would like to celebrate this moment, the return of Formula 1 in Zandvoort, together with our racing fans in the Netherlands. We ask everyone to be patient. I had to look forward to it for 35 years, so I can wait another year”.

New date

The first edition of the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix will now take place in 2021. Together with the motorsport federation FIA, Formula 1 will determine the schedule for 2021 and with that the new date of the Dutch Grand Prix.