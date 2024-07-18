Official: Magnussen to depart Haas F1 after 2024 season

By Franck Drui 18 July 2024 - 10:32





MoneyGram Haas F1 Team can confirm Kevin Magnussen will depart his race seat upon the conclusion of his current contract at the end of the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Magnussen (31) is the longest tenured driver in MoneyGram Haas F1 Team history with the 2024 season marking his seventh season competing for the American outfit across two spells (2017 – 2020, 2022 – 2024).

With 135 starts to-date for MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, from a career total of 175 Formula 1 starts – Magnussen, who has also competed for McLaren and Renault, is set for 12 more races for the team through to the completion of the 2024 season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December. The Danish racer scored a career-high ninth place finish in the Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team in 2018 – scoring top 10 finishes in 11 out of 21 races – assisting the team on its way to its best-ever finish of fifth in the Constructors’ Championship that season.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team looks forward to working with the Dane for the remainder of the 2024 season in his racing capacity and adding to his top 10 results from Australia and Austria earlier this year.

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team said: “I’d like to thank Kevin for everything he’s given us as a team – both on and off the track. He’s truly been a bedrock of our driver line-up over the years. Nobody’s driven more races for us and we’ve had some memorable highlights together – not least a remarkable fifth place finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2022 when Kevin returned to start his second spell with the team. He wasn’t expecting to be driving a Formula 1 car that weekend, but he put in a remarkable performance that was a tremendous boost to the entire organization and once again showcased his own talents behind the wheel.”

Komatsu continued; “There’s plenty of racing to go this year so I’m looking forward to seeing what else we can achieve with Kevin as we push together in the championship. Beyond that, and with Kevin’s special relationship with the team, I’m hoping we can find a way to keep working together in some capacity. We can hopefully define that in the near future, but his extensive experience in Formula 1 and knowledge of our working operations are undoubtedly of value in our on-going growth and development.”

Kevin Magnussen stated: “I’d like to extend my thanks to everyone at MoneyGram Haas F1 Team – I’m proud to have raced for such a great team of people these last few years. In particular I’d like to thank Gene Haas for his commitment to me, notably in bringing me back once again in 2022 when I thought, at that time at least, my time in Formula 1 had ended. I’ve enjoyed some great moments with this team – memories I’ll never forget. While I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my racing career, I remain fully focused on giving everything I’ve got for the rest of 2024 with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team.”