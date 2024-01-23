Official: Madrid to join Formula 1 calendar with new race

By Franck Drui 23 January 2024 - 10:56





Formula 1 has today announced that the Spanish Grand Prix will be held in Madrid from 2026 to 2035 inclusive following an agreement with IFEMA MADRID to bring a brand-new circuit to the Spanish capital, which will incorporate both street and non-street sections.

The new 5.47km circuit, subject to FIA homologation and final design specification, will feature 20 corners, with a projected qualifying lap of 1 minute 32 seconds. Built around the world class IFEMA exhibition centre, the circuit will also incorporate a premium Paddock building with a new race tower and office spaces, VIP hospitality and entertainment areas.

The venue is projected to have capacity to host more than 110,000 fans per day across grandstand, general admission, and VIP hospitality. There are also plans to grow the circuit’s capacity to 140,000 per day over the first half of the agreement, making Madrid one of the largest venues on the F1 calendar.

Located in the city of Madrid and five minutes from the Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suárez airport, the Spanish Grand Prix will become one of the most accessible races on the F1 calendar, with the circuit just a short commute away by Metro, train, and city lines. It is estimated that 90% of fans will be able to travel to the Paddock via public transport, while fans staying in local accommodation will be a short walk away.

Formula 1 is committed to reaching Net Zero Carbon by 2030 and IFEMA MADRID shares the vision to make the Spanish Grand Prix one of the most sustainable F1 events of the season. Over the last five years, IFEMA MADRID has reduced its carbon footprint in scopes 1 and 2* by 78% and plans are in place to further reduce its carbon emissions, with sustainable events a central focus. All IFEMA MADRID buildings use 100% certified renewable energy in all exhibition halls and any temporary structure built for the race will be constructed using recyclable materials.

The Region of Madrid and its capital are widely considered to be one of the best destinations in the world, known for its vibrant culture, traditional landmarks, and premium culinary and leisure offerings. In addition to the Grand Prix, fan activations will take place in Downtown Madrid. There will also be plenty of engagement with local businesses and schools to ensure the whole community benefits from the event, which is expected to generate a projected €450m to the city’s economy per year.

IFEMA MADRID’s comprehensive proposal received widespread support from national, regional, and local government, including key stakeholders such as the Regional Government of Madrid, the Madrid City Council, and the Chamber of Commerce.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said:

“Madrid is an incredible city with amazing sporting and cultural heritage, and today’s announcement begins an exciting new chapter for F1 in Spain. I would like to thank the team at IFEMA MADRID, the Regional Government of Madrid and the city’s Mayor for putting together a fantastic proposal. It truly epitomises Formula 1’s vision to create a multi-day spectacle of sport and entertainment that delivers maximum value for fans and embraces innovation and sustainability.”

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, said:

“Modern Formula 1 cars racing on a new circuit in the Spanish capital city of Madrid is an enticing prospect. As we build towards the introduction of the FIA 2026 Formula One regulations, which have been framed with Net Zero carbon by 2030 in mind, it is pleasing to see that the local organisers have placed a sharp focus on environmental sustainability in their plans for the event. As is customary, the proposed circuit will be subject to FIA homologation and safety checks and calendar approval by the World Motor Sport Council.”

José Vicente de los Mozos, President of the Executive Committee of IFEMA MADRID, said:

“Our dream of hosting a major F1 event around IFEMA MADRID has come true. We are thrilled to announce the return of F1 to Madrid after more than four decades. We have the ambition to organise a Grand Prix that will become a reference in the F1 worldwide calendar, specifically conceptualized and designed to offer a distinctive and unique experience for both fans and teams participating in the competition. With this, Madrid wants to deep dive into the development of a new concept that combines sport and entertainment, while delivering a memorable event.”

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, President of the Region of Madrid, said:

“It is with great satisfaction that we announce Formula 1 is coming to the Community of Madrid, to a region and a capital that inspires openness and confidence within and beyond our borders. We are the main engine of Spain´s prosperity and progress. This event, which we expect to be followed on a global scale by 70 million people, will represent an increase of more than 450 million euros in Madrid’s GDP per year and the creation of 8,200 jobs. The Community of Madrid is a region with a great international projection, open, plural, and competitive, and F1 will contribute to further consolidate the Madrid brand among the best in the world.”

José Luis Martínez-Almeida, Mayor of Madrid, said:

“With the announcement of the Grand Prix, Madrid moves into the future and joins the exclusive group of cities hosting F1 today, placing us at the forefront of the world’s capitals in attracting major events. We know that F1 is more than a race, it is an unprecedented opportunity to drive the transformation that Madrid is undergoing, and to show the world what we are capable of. I am confident that Madrid will be up to the task, not only because we deserve a spectacle of the magnitude of F1, but also because F1 deserves a city with the energy, character, and passion of Madrid.”