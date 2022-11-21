Official: Logan Sargeant to drive for Williams Racing in 2023

By Franck Drui 21 November 2022 - 14:09





Williams Racing are pleased to confirm that Logan Sargeant will race for the team in the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship.

The 21-year-old American secured sufficient points at the final Formula 2 race in Abu Dhabi to qualify for a Super Licence and was crowned rookie of the year after finishing his F2 season with Carlin in P4 with 148 points, two wins and a further two podium appearances.

“It’s a huge honour and a dream come true to be given this opportunity to compete in Formula 1 with Williams Racing,” shared Sargeant.

“A massive thank you to every person at Williams Racing and Dorilton Motor Sports for the support they’ve given me since the day I first joined the team at the 2021 United States Grand Prix.

“Being a part of the Williams Driver Academy for the past year has given me an important platform to develop as a driver and prepare me for this next chapter.

“I’m ready and excited to be a part of this journey as the team looks to progress up the grid”.

The Williams Academy driver completes the team’s line-up for the 2023 season alongside Alex Albon and becomes the first racer from the United States to compete in Formula 1 since 2015.

Jost Capito, CEO and Team Principal, is pleased to have locked in his driver line-up for 2023.

“We’re delighted to officially announce Logan as our driver for next year after qualifying for a super licence following the final F2 event of the season in Abu Dhabi,” he shared.

“Logan completes our exciting driver line-up for 2023 alongside Alex. Since joining our Driver Academy at the end of 2021, Logan has been able to fully integrate with the team at Grove while on the simulator and more recently at track during the four Free Practice sessions he’s participated in.

“He’s had a strong rookie season in Formula 2, and we are excited to watch him make the step up in Formula 1. We are here to support that journey with him.”

Sven Smeets, Sporting Director, has been working closely with Logan ever since he joined our Driver Academy just over 12 months ago and is understandably pleased to promote from within our pool of talented racers.

“To be able to give Logan the opportunity to compete in Formula 1 for Williams Racing next year after being an integral part of our Driver Academy is a proud moment for the team,” he stated.

“Seeing a driver from the Academy getting in our F1 seat is a motivation for all the other Academy drivers and demonstrates legitimacy of the programme and the platform it provides.

“We are not only preparing him on track but will be working hard over the winter off track to ensure he’s in the best possible position to start 2023.”