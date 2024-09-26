Official : Lawson to replace Ricciardo at RB F1 from Austin onwards

By Emmanuel Touzot 26 September 2024 - 18:40





Visa Cash App RB can today confirm that Liam Lawson will be driving for the Team for the remainder of the 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship season, racing alongside Yuki Tsunoda in the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.

Liam has been a Red Bull reserve driver since 2022, making his Grand Prix debut in Zandvoort last year during Daniel’s recovery period. His impressive five-race drive saw him score points for the Team, finishing ninth in the Singapore GP.

Visa Cash App RB Team Principal, Laurent Mekies said: “Everyone here at VCARB would like to thank Daniel for his hard work across the last two seasons with us. He has brought a lot of experience and talent to the Team with a fantastic attitude, which has helped everyone to develop and foster a tight team spirit. Daniel has been a true gentleman both on and off the track and never without that smile. He will be missed, but will always hold a special place within the Red Bull family.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to welcome Liam. He already knows the Team well. He drove for us last season, and coped well under difficult circumstances, so it’ll be a natural transition. It’s great to see young talent from within the Red Bull family make the next step. We’re looking forward to getting our heads down and focusing on the rest of the season together.”