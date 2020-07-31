Official: Hulkenberg replaces Perez at Racing Point

Nico Hülkenberg will drive for BWT Racing Point F1 Team in this weekend’s British Grand Prix, lining up alongside Lance Stroll.

Nico’s experience of racing in contemporary Formula 1 and his strong track record ensure he is the ideal driver to stand in for Sergio Perez this weekend.

In a bid to minimise disruption and ensure the best possible chance of building upon the team’s strong start to the 2020 campaign, Nico’s familiarity with the team will prove invaluable.

Nico’s association with the team began in 2011 as reserve driver, before graduating into a race seat for 2012.

He raced for the team between 2014 and 2016 as a regular Top 10 finisher in the Drivers’ Standings.

His 177 Grand Prix starts make him the 25th-most experienced F1 driver, and he was racing in the sport as recently as 2019.

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO & Team Principal BWT Racing Point F1 Team

“Having to find a replacement for Sergio at short notice is no easy task, but in Nico we’ve got a fantastic supersub who the team knows very well. He’s certainly being thrown in at the deep end, but he’s a fast learner and I’m sure he will get up to speed quickly.”

Nico Hülkenberg

“I was on my way to the Nürburgring for another racing project when the call from Otmar came. That was less than 24 hours ago, so it feels a bit surreal for me right now, but I like a good challenge and this is certainly one. It’s obviously a difficult situation for Racing Point and Checo. He’s a buddy of mine, an old team-mate and I wish him a speedy recovery. I’ll step in and try do the best I can for the team!”