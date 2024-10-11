Official : Haas F1 enters technical partnership with Toyota

By Emmanuel Touzot 11 October 2024 - 04:55





American Formula 1 Team and World Leading Japanese Automotive Manufacturer Partner Together to Share Knowledge and Resources for Mutual Benefit.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and TOYOTA GAZOO Racing, the motorsport competition and research and development division of Japanese automotive manufacturer – Toyota Motor Corporation, confirmed today a new and dynamic collaborative relationship with TOYOTA GAZOO Racing now the ‘Official Technical Partner’ to the only American team competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Under the new multi-year agreement both parties will share expertise and knowledge, as well as resources – with TOYOTA GAZOO Racing providing design, technical and manufacturing services, while MoneyGram Haas F1 Team will offer technical expertise and commercial benefits in return. With an objective to advance MoneyGram Haas F1 Team’s development and competitive element within Formula 1, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing will further develop its own knowledge and skills in a variety of areas through its involvement with the team competing at the leading edge of global motorsport.

Toyota enjoys a rich and storied history in motorsport dating back more than 60 years, while it’s current-day efforts, through TOYOTA GAZOO Racing, include front-running entries in the FIA World Rally Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship. Starting with the United States Grand Prix, 18-20 October, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing branding will be present on the VF-24s entered by MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and driven by Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen.

“I’m hugely excited that MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and TOYOTA GAZOO Racing have come together to enter into this technical partnership,” stated Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. “To have a world leader in the automotive sector support and work alongside our organization, while seeking to develop and accelerate their own technical and engineering expertise – it’s simply a partnership with obvious benefits on both sides. The ability to tap into the resources and knowledge base available at TOYOTA GAZOO Racing, while benefiting from their technical and manufacturing processes, will be instrumental in our own development and our clear desire to further increase our competitiveness in Formula 1. In return we offer a platform for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing to fully utilize and subsequently advance their in-house engineering capabilities.

“I’m naturally pleased that we’ve had the support of the likes of Formula 1 and our long-term partner, Scuderia Ferrari – who we announced our further continuation with earlier in the season, in the formation of this new technical partnership – designed to achieve continued success in our Formula 1 endeavors. Together with Gene Haas, I’d specifically like to thank Stefano Domenicali (CEO – Formula 1) and Fred Vasseur (Team Principal – Scuderia Ferrari) on that front, and with Toyota I’d like to thank Akio Toyoda (Chairman – Toyota Motor Corporation), Tomoya Takahashi (President – GAZOO Racing Company) and Masaya Kaji (Project Manager – GAZOO Racing Company). Everyone at MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is looking forward to the collaborative results of this new relationship, we can’t wait to get started and fulfil our combined ambitions.”

“We are pleased to announce that MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and TOYOTA GAZOO Racing have concluded a basic agreement to enter a technical partnership such as Haas vehicle development. We would like to express our gratitude to Mr. Gene Haas, Mr. Ayao Komatsu, Mr. Stefano Domenicali (CEO – Formula 1), Mr. Fred Vasseur (Team Principal – Scuderia Ferrari), and all our existing partners of the team for their exceptional cooperation and understanding in this collaboration. By competing alongside MoneyGram Haas F1 Team at the pinnacle of motorsports, we aim to cultivate drivers, engineers, and mechanics while strengthening the capabilities of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and TOYOTA GAZOO Racing, and we desire to contribute to motorsports and the automotive industry.” said Tomoya Takahashi, President of GAZOO Racing Company.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, currently seventh overall in the Constructors’ Championship just three points off sixth place (34-31pts), returns to home soil for Round 19 of the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship – the United States Grand Prix, hosted at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, 18-20.