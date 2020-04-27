Official: French GP cancelled, officials turn attention to 2021

The promoter of the FIA Formula 1 French Grand Prix has acknowledged that the 2020 edition of the event cannot take place following the instructions of the French government. The full statement can be found below.

Due to the declarations of the President of the French Republic to ban major events until at least the middle of July and to maintain the closure of the Schengen area until further notice, and the recent decisions announced by the French Government to fight against the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the GIP Grand Prix de France - Le Castellet takes note of the impossibility to maintain the Formula 1 Grand Prix de France on June 28th.

The health and safety of its spectators, its partners and all those involved in Formula 1 is a priority. The GIP Grand Prix de France - Le Castellet supports the decisions taken by the French Government.

The Formula 1 Grand Prix de France would like to thank its clients, all the administrators of its GIP, the Circuit Paul Ricard, all its partners and the companies accompanying it in the organisation of this event.

Eric Boullier, Managing Director of the GIP Grand Prix de France - Le Castellet: "Given the evolution of the situation linked to the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the French Grand Prix takes note of the decisions announced by the French State making it impossible to maintain our event. The eyes of the GIP Grand Prix de France - Le Castellet are already turning towards the summer of 2021 in order to offer our spectators an even more original event in the heart of the Southern Region. "

Chase Carey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Formula 1: " We have been in close contact with the French promoter during this evolving situation and while it is disappointing for our fans and the F1 community that the French Grand Prix will not take place we fully support the decision taken by the French authorities in France and look forward to being back at Paul Ricard soon.”

For all 2020 Grand Prix de France ticket holders, the reimbursement terms will be specified shortly on the website www.gpfrance.com.