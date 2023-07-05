Official: F1 announces 24-race 2024 calendar

England British GP || July 9 || 15h00 (Local time)

Formula 1 has announced the calendar for the 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship, approved by the World Motor Sport Council. The calendar features 24 races and begins in Bahrain on March 2 and finishes in Abu Dhabi on December 8.

Formula 1 has made clear its intention to move towards greater calendar regionalisation, reducing logistical burdens and making the season more sustainable. By moving Japan to April, Azerbaijan to September and Qatar back-to-back with Abu Dhabi, this calendar creates a better flow of races in certain regions, and this work will continue while being realistic to the fact that as a world championship, with climatic and contractual constraints, there will always be travel required that cannot be completely regionalised.

For the opening two races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, the Grand Prix will take place on a Saturday. This decision has been taken to accommodate Ramadan.

Date Country Track
2 March Bahrain Sakhir
9 March Saudi Arabia Jeddah
24 March Australia Melbourne
7 April Japan Suzuka
21 April China Shanghai
5 May USA Miami
19 May Emilia Romagna Imola
26 May Monaco Monaco
9 June Canada Montreal
23 June Spain Barcelona
30 June Austria Red Bull Ring
7 July Great-Britain Silverstone
21 July Hungary Hungaroring
28 July Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
25 August Netherlands Zandvoort
1 September Italy Monza
15 September Azerbaijan Baku
22 September Singapore Marina Bay
20 October USA Circuit of The Americas
27 October Mexico Mexico City
3 November Brazil Interlagos
23 November USA Las Vegas
1 December Qatar Losail
8 December Abu Dhabi Yas Marina

