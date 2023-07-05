Official: F1 announces 24-race 2024 calendar
Chinese GP set to return, a new philosphy
Search
Formula 1 has announced the calendar for the 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship, approved by the World Motor Sport Council. The calendar features 24 races and begins in Bahrain on March 2 and finishes in Abu Dhabi on December 8.
Formula 1 has made clear its intention to move towards greater calendar regionalisation, reducing logistical burdens and making the season more sustainable. By moving Japan to April, Azerbaijan to September and Qatar back-to-back with Abu Dhabi, this calendar creates a better flow of races in certain regions, and this work will continue while being realistic to the fact that as a world championship, with climatic and contractual constraints, there will always be travel required that cannot be completely regionalised.
For the opening two races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, the Grand Prix will take place on a Saturday. This decision has been taken to accommodate Ramadan.
|Date
|Country
|Track
|2 March
|Bahrain
|Sakhir
|9 March
|Saudi Arabia
|Jeddah
|24 March
|Australia
|Melbourne
|7 April
|Japan
|Suzuka
|21 April
|China
|Shanghai
|5 May
|USA
|Miami
|19 May
|Emilia Romagna
|Imola
|26 May
|Monaco
|Monaco
|9 June
|Canada
|Montreal
|23 June
|Spain
|Barcelona
|30 June
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring
|7 July
|Great-Britain
|Silverstone
|21 July
|Hungary
|Hungaroring
|28 July
|Belgium
|Spa-Francorchamps
|25 August
|Netherlands
|Zandvoort
|1 September
|Italy
|Monza
|15 September
|Azerbaijan
|Baku
|22 September
|Singapore
|Marina Bay
|20 October
|USA
|Circuit of The Americas
|27 October
|Mexico
|Mexico City
|3 November
|Brazil
|Interlagos
|23 November
|USA
|Las Vegas
|1 December
|Qatar
|Losail
|8 December
|Abu Dhabi
|Yas Marina
Circuits
Official: F1 announces 24-race 2024 calendar
Red Bull Ring will ’definitely’ fix track limits issue
Domenicali wants German GP for Audi in 2026
F1 under pressure after teen death at Spa
More on Circuits
FIA
Official: F1 announces 24-race 2024 calendar
Official: Eight drivers penalised post-race in Austria
FIA looking into top F1 teams’ budget cap loopholes
FIA official says Red Bull rivals will catch up soon
FIA, F1 chiefs admit cars are too heavy
More on FIA