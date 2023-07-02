Official: Eight drivers penalised post-race in Austria

By Franck Drui 2 July 2023 - 21:58





The Stewards, having received a report from the Race Director, have considered the following matter

and determine the following:

— Leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times.

— Infringement Breach of Article 33.3 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations.

Penalties below imposed after the race, added to elapsed race time.

Carlos Sainz 10 second time penalty

Lewis Hamilton 10 second time penalty

Pierre Gasly 10 second time penalty

Alex Albon 10 second time penalty

Esteban Ocon 2x 10 second time penalty and 2x 5 second time penalty

Logan Sargeant 10 second time penalty

Nyck de Vries 10 second time penalty and 5 second time penalty

Yuki Tsunoda 5 second time penalty

Penalties have been applied as follows:

For four infringements, a 5 second time penalty; for five infringements, a 10 second time penalty. Then a “reset” has been allowed due to the excessive number of infringements. The counting of infringements restarts. After another four infringements, a 5 second time penalty will apply; after five, a 10 second time penalty.

The Stewards very strongly recommend that a solution be found to the track limits situation at this circuit.

Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.

Decisions of the Stewards are taken independently of the FIA and are based solely on the relevant regulations, guidelines and evidence presented.