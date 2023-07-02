Official: Eight drivers penalised post-race in Austria
Including Sainz and Hamilton
The Stewards, having received a report from the Race Director, have considered the following matter
and determine the following:
— Leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times.
— Infringement Breach of Article 33.3 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations.
Penalties below imposed after the race, added to elapsed race time.
Carlos Sainz 10 second time penalty
Lewis Hamilton 10 second time penalty
Pierre Gasly 10 second time penalty
Alex Albon 10 second time penalty
Esteban Ocon 2x 10 second time penalty and 2x 5 second time penalty
Logan Sargeant 10 second time penalty
Nyck de Vries 10 second time penalty and 5 second time penalty
Yuki Tsunoda 5 second time penalty
Penalties have been applied as follows:
For four infringements, a 5 second time penalty; for five infringements, a 10 second time penalty. Then a “reset” has been allowed due to the excessive number of infringements. The counting of infringements restarts. After another four infringements, a 5 second time penalty will apply; after five, a 10 second time penalty.
The Stewards very strongly recommend that a solution be found to the track limits situation at this circuit.
Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.
Decisions of the Stewards are taken independently of the FIA and are based solely on the relevant regulations, guidelines and evidence presented.
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car
|Gap
|Pit
|01
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Honda RBPT RB19
|71 laps - 1h25m33.607s
|3
|02
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari SF-23
|+5.155
|2
|03
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull Honda RBPT RB19
|+17.188
|2
|04
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes MCL60
|+26.327
|2
|05
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Mercedes AMR23
|+30.317
|2
|06
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari SF-23
|+31.377 (+10s)
|2
|07
|George Russell
|Mercedes W14
|+48.403
|2
|08
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes W14
|+49.196 (+10s)
|2
|09
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes AMR23
|+59.043
|3
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault A523
|+67.667 (+10s)
|2
|11
|Alex Albon
|Williams Mercedes FW45
|+79.767 (+10s)
|2
|12
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C43
|+1 lap
|2
|13
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams Mercedes FW45
|+1 lap (+10s)
|2
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault A523
|+1 lap (+30s)
|2
|15
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C43
|+1 lap
|2
|16
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mercedes MCL60
|+1 lap
|3
|17
|Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri Honda RBPT AT04
|+1 lap (+15s)
|2
|18
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari VF-23
|+1 lap
|2
|19
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri Honda RBPT AT04
|+1 lap (+5s)
|3
|20
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas Ferrari VF-23
|DNF
|1
FIA
