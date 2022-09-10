Official: De Vries to make F1 debut as substitute for Albon in Italian GP

By Franck Drui 10 September 2022 - 12:28





Williams Racing can confirm that, after feeling unwell this morning and seeking medical advice from the FIA and local hospital, Alex Albon is now undergoing treatment for appendicitis.

Following on from this, we can confirm that the team’s Reserve Driver Nyck de Vries (who whas driving the Aston Martin AMR22 yesterday, photo) will drive in place of Alex for the remainder of the Italian Grand Prix weekend.

Alex is in good spirits and the team wishes him a speedy recovery.