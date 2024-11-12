Official: Alpine F1 to use Mercedes engines and gearboxes from 2026

By Franck Drui 12 November 2024 - 12:57





BWT Alpine Formula One Team, Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains, and Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix have entered into Power Unit and Gearbox Agreements from the start of the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship.

The multi-year agreement will see Mercedes-Benz supply BWT Alpine Formula One Team with Power Units for the duration of the new regulation era, from 2026 until at least 2030. Alongside the Power Unit, BWT Alpine Formula One Team will also be supplied with Mercedes gearboxes from the 2026 season.

The team remains focused on performing in the strongest way possible in the 2024 and 2025 seasons.