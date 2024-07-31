Official: Alpine F1 announces Oliver Oakes as new Team Principal

By Franck Drui 31 July 2024 - 11:43





Alpine F1 Team is pleased to announce Oliver Oakes as its new Team Principal. Oli will start after the summer break and will report to Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo.

The 36-year-old Briton will become the second youngest Team Principal in Formula 1 history when he begins his role at the BWT Alpine F1 Team as the team looks to the future with its new, dynamic appointment.

Oli founded Hitech Grand Prix in 2015, which for almost a decade, has been at the forefront of single-seater competition on the world and national stage. A former racing driver, and world karting champion in 2005, Oli has created a winning culture at Hitech Grand Prix, achieving race victories in every championship it competes in, as well as helping to progress the careers of some of today’s most prominent drivers.

Luca de Meo: “It is a pleasure to welcome Oli to the team and for him to become one of the youngest Team Principals that this sport has ever seen. This team is being built for future success and this is highlighted by Oli’s appointment in a senior role. We look forward to harnessing his enthusiasm, energy and passion for racing and realising that mindset across the entire team.”

Flavio Briatore: “I am delighted that we have been able to recruit Oli Oakes for our Formula 1 project. Oli is highly talented with a great record of leadership and success in racing. His move into this role is a great example of the strength and belief we have in our team and by young, upcoming people, and I’m excited to work closely with him with a joint focus on moving up the grid and winning races.”

Oliver Oakes: “I am extremely grateful to Luca de Meo and Flavio Briatore for this opportunity to lead BWT Alpine F1 Team back to competitiveness. The team has talented people and excellent resources at its core, and I am confident that we can accomplish a great deal together during the remainder of this season and the longer term. I look forward to getting started after the summer break.”