Official : Alpine F1 and Ocon to part ways at the end of 2024

By Franck Drui 3 June 2024 - 13:04





Alpine F1 Team and Esteban Ocon have agreed together to part ways at the end of the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season, the conclusion of the Frenchman’s contract with the team.

It brings a five-year collaboration between the team and Esteban to a close, during which, Alpine and Esteban recorded their first Grand Prix victory at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, a landmark moment for the brand, the team, and Esteban himself.

Esteban recorded two further podiums during his five years, achieving second place at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix, his first visit to the rostrum in Formula 1, and the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix where he finished in third place. He achieved a best finish of eighth in the 2022 Drivers’ Championship, contributing to the team’s fourth place finish in the Constructors’ Championship that year.

The team looks forward to continuing its hard work with Esteban for the remainder of the 2024 season and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

The team’s 2025 driver line-up will be announced in due course.

Esteban Ocon: “It’s been a significant period of my life to be racing at this team in Formula 1. While I’ve been here for five years as a full-time racing driver, my professional career started at Enstone back when I was a teenager, so it will always be a special place for me. We have had some great moments together, some tough moments as well, and I am certainly grateful to everyone at the team for these memorable times. I will announce my plans very soon but, in the meantime, my full focus is on delivering on track for this team and having a successful remainder of the season.”

Bruno Famin, Team Principal: “We would like to firstly thank Esteban for his commitment to the team for the past five years. During his time, we have celebrated some fantastic moments together, the best of which coming at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix with a memorable race win. We still have 16 races to complete in 2024 together with a clear objective: to continue to work tirelessly as a team to push for the best on-track results. We wish Esteban the very best for the next chapter of his driving career when that moment comes.”