Official: AlphaTauri welcomes back Daniel Ricciardo

By Franck Drui 11 July 2023 - 16:39





Scuderia AlphaTauri announces that Daniel Ricciardo will be joining the team on loan from Oracle Red Bull Racing for the remainder of the Formula 1 season, starting from the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Daniel back into the team,” commented Franz Tost, Scuderia AlphaTauri Team Principal.

“There’s no doubt about his driving skill, and he already knows many of us, so his integration will be easy and straight-forward. The team will also profit a lot from his experience, as he is an eight-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner. I would like to thank Nyck for his valuable contribution during his time with Scuderia AlphaTauri, and I wish him all the best for the future.”

Daniel Ricciardo said: “I’m stoked to be back on track with the Red Bull family!”

Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO, Christian Horner added: “It is great to see Daniel hasn’t lost any form while away from racing and that the strides he has been making in his SIM sessions translate on track. His times during the tyre test were extremely competitive. It was a very impressive drive and we are excited to see what the rest of the season brings for Daniel on loan at Scuderia AlphaTauri.’

