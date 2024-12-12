Ocon ’welcome’ to say goodbye to Alpine staff

By GMM 12 December 2024 - 09:33





Esteban Ocon is "welcome" to return to Alpine’s UK factory to say goodbye, team boss Oliver Oakes has revealed.

The French driver was ousted by the team just before the 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi, ostensibly as part of a deal that allowed him to test for his new team - Haas - earlier this week at the same circuit.

Ocon, however, expressed regret about his early departure.

"It was the team’s decision," he told Canal Plus in Abu Dhabi.

"It’s a bit of a sad ending, because after five years of collaboration with the team, I wanted to thank all the people who worked with me at Viry, at Enstone."

However, Oakes has now extended an invitation to the 28-year-old driver.

"Esteban is welcome at Enstone, if he wishes," he said. "He can have a guard of honour if he likes. I am absolutely serious."

Oakes, though, takes issue with Ocon’s claim that it was Alpine alone who made the decision that the driver would not race in Abu Dhabi.

"I think at the end of the day he had an option and he chose to start earlier with his new team," he said.

"That’s fine, I’m ok with that. We’ve exchanged messages and, to be honest, he’s welcome to come to Enstone if he wants to, as was the plan.

"I’ve also been very honest about the fact that he’s played a big role in the team, not only in previous years but also in my short time here. I have a lot of admiration for him, but I also think we have to do what’s right for us.

"And having Jack (Doohan) in the car earlier is a big advantage for next year."

Alpine ended the 2024 season much more strongly than it started, with new executive advisor Flavio Briatore having joined in June - a few months before Oakes was appointed.

"There is a new approach to F1 at Alpine," Briatore told France’s Auto Hebdo. "It is impressive to see how much the results change the perception, both internally and with the outside world.

"When I arrived, we only had two points. And little by little, we worked and improved the car, taking a significant step forward. Before, everyone was a little scattered - it was not really a team," the 74-year-old Italian added.

"Today, it is much better. We will perhaps have to hire a few people, especially experienced people, but really in a very marginal way."