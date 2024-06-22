Ocon wants F1 future secured before August

By GMM 22 June 2024 - 12:33





Esteban Ocon is hoping his next move in Formula 1 can be announced before the end of next month.

The Frenchman’s reputation has taken a major hit in 2024, as the struggling Alpine team has already announced that he will not be offered a new contract.

Ocon, 27, defended his talent.

"In all the other series I have competed in and that had the same car, I was able to fight for podiums and championships," he is quoted as saying by Spanish newspapers.

"I am having negotiations, and good negotiations, but when you do well on the track, there are always negotiations," said Ocon.

"At the moment there is nothing to announce, but there are many discussions underway and hopefully before the summer I can announce it because what we are talking about is whether people believe in me or not."

Many believe Sauber is eyeing Ocon if the Audi-owned team cannot secure Carlos Sainz, but Ocon is more strongly linked with a move to Haas.

"I’m a driver at a high level this season, even if you can’t see it from the car I have," he insists. "I’m probably the purest racer there is with all the values put together, but that’s how it is."

Ocon admits he is sad his Renault-Alpine adventure is ending on a sour note, but he pointed out that all the bosses who initially supported him have since left the team.

"It’s very different," he said. "There are many new people who are more involved now. But it doesn’t matter, for me the important thing is to focus on the track with my small team of engineers, which is the same as always."

If Ocon’s move to Haas isn’t quite set in stone, it’s looking even more likely that the Ferrari-backed teenage rookie Oliver Bearman will definitely be with the small American team next year.

"There are all these rumours and speculations," the 18-year-old F2 driver said in Barcelona. "There is really no truth in them."

However, given that Haas is already grooming his talent with multiple Friday practice outings this season, Bearman admits that it is not crazy to assume that all he really needs to do is keep impressing at the wheel.

"I don’t know if that assumption is right or wrong," said the Briton, "but of course that’s my goal and what I’m aiming for. There is no need to hide it."