Ocon slams heavy Alpine car and unfair team treatment

Relations between Esteban Ocon and Alpine are in collapse.

Axed by the Renault-controlled team for 2025, Ocon claimed on Sunday that his car weighs more than teammate Pierre Gasly’s.

"We have had a problem with weight, on my side, for a while," he told Canal Plus in Montreal - the first race since Alpine announced the 2025 split.

"So we have to try to manage that as best we can in the next races. It’s been a few races now since my car has been much heavier than Pierre’s," Ocon explained.

"We will rotate throughout the year, but it’s been the case for me now since Miami. When all these things add up, it’s difficult to get past Q1," he said. "I’m not going to go into detail, but it’s a few kilos."

Gasly, however, who is tipped to remain at the team next year, hinted that Ocon may be exaggerating the amount.

"Yeah, I was lighter at the start of the year and then obviously we swap parts, so I’m a kilo lighter or something," he said. "It’s still very close."

Ocon then slammed the team for instructing him to let Gasly past during Sunday’s Canadian GP due to a depleted battery, and then not swap the places back once it was clear the sister Alpine could not get past Daniel Ricciardo.

"I should have finished ninth at the end," Ocon said. "I played my part in respecting team instructions, as I always have. I did my job, the team didn’t do theirs.

"Unfortunately, this is a trend that will continue until the end of the year. It’s not correct," he insisted. "I take all the risks and I should have been ninth with 2 points.

"I don’t know where the call came from, but I did my part of the job."

When asked if he thinks Alpine is deliberately hurting him because he is leaving the team, Ocon answered: "I give them the benefit of the doubt."

Interestingly, although he was furious after Ocon’s crash with Gasly in Monaco, team boss Bruno Famin forgave Ocon’s anger in Montreal.

"He had a little bit of a hot reaction, which is normal," he said. "I understand, with the adrenaline of the race, and I’m sure everything will calm down very quickly. I have no worries about that.

"I am very happy with the work done by the drivers, both Esteban and Pierre," Famin added.

The hot rumour in the paddock is that Ocon has already signed a deal for 2025 with Haas.

"We will see," said Ocon when asked about that. "I will announce something when the timing is right. It’s not the right time now.

"It’s just a shame that it has to end like this. Being the good guy in Formula 1 doesn’t always pay off and that bothers me a lot."