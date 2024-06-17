Ocon not ready to announce 2025 Haas move

By GMM 17 June 2024 - 11:51





Esteban Ocon is not ready to confirm that his Formula 1 future looks secure for 2025.

The Frenchman’s relationship with Alpine has soured just as his contract is set to expire, but he is being strongly linked with a move to Haas to replace Nico Hulkenberg.

However, Ocon said at Le Mans as he supported Alpine’s world endurance championship team featuring Mick Schumacher: "In Formula 1, you never know."

Haas, though, openly admits that the 27-year-old is a "serious" option for 2025 and beyond.

It’s likely that Ocon has been holding out for a better option, especially as Mercedes boss Toto Wolff heads his personal management. But Wolff declared in Montreal that "young drivers" are the future of Mercedes - a clear sign that it will be Kimi Antonelli, 17, who replaces Lewis Hamilton.

"As I said, you never know what will happen in Formula 1," Ocon is quoted as saying by Speed Week at Le Mans. "But I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead.

"I still have 15 races ahead of me this season, and it’s important to do a good job and come to the races motivated, as I always have been, and to enjoy what I do."

He also insisted that despite being trackside at Le Mans, he is not thinking about a move into top-line endurance racing.

"My goal is Formula 1, that’s clear," said Ocon. "That’s where I enjoy being."