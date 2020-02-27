Australian GP || March 15 || 16h10 (Local time)

Ocon not better than Hulkenberg - Sirotkin

"Nico performed at a very high level"

By GMM

27 February 2020 - 11:58
Esteban Ocon is not a better choice than Nico Hulkenberg for the 2020 Renault race seat.

That is the view of the French team’s 2019 reserve driver Sergey Sirotkin.

Having lost his seat to 23-year-old Ocon for 2020, the decade-older Hulkenberg is currently taking in the Carnaval festival in Rio de Janeiro as he contemplates post-F1 life.

"I do not like to talk about specific drivers, but I think Nico performed at a very high level and gave a lot to the team," Sirotkin told Russia’s Championat.

"Will Ocon be better? I doubt it."

As for Renault’s 2020 car, featuring a significantly different front wing, Sirotkin said: "Visually, I really like the new car."

