Ocon happy with Renault’s engine performance

Esteban Ocon says Renault is happy with the performance of its 2020 engine.

Having ended Red Bull’s difficult relationship with the French outfit at the end of 2018, Dr Helmut Marko claimed that while Renault has a "good qualifying mode" this year, Honda is now stronger in the race.

Works Renault driver Ocon, however, says the team can be happy with the performance of its 2020 power unit.

"We don’t have to hide," the Frenchman told Spain’s AS newspaper. "Our engine is quite strong, especially in the race.

"Our top speed is good, which is an advantage and that means that the engine is fast, good and reliable. There are only good things there," Ocon added.

Marko had claimed that Honda’s is the best engine in 2020 behind Mercedes, followed by Renault and Ferrari.

Ocon said: "I don’t know who is in front - who has the best power unit today - but I can say that it is one of the strengths of our car."