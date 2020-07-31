31 July 2020
Ocon finding his feet at Renault - Boullier
"I think he hasn’t had every opportunity yet"
Search
Esteban Ocon is still finding his feet at Renault after a year out of the sport.
That is the view of former McLaren boss Eric Boullier, who is now a leading official of the French GP.
When asked by Ouest France to comment on fellow Frenchman Ocon’s return to F1 this year, Boullier answered: "It was perhaps a little mixed.
"I think he hasn’t had every opportunity yet. Or he couldn’t grab them, anyway."
Boullier added: "But I’m not worried. There is no real problem. First he must find his place in the team, and then Renault must make the material available to him that allows him to express himself without having to be on the defensive."
As for 23-year-old Ocon’s podium hope, Boullier said: "It’s every driver’s dream, so I wish that for him."
Renault F1
30 July 2020
add_circle Alonso back at Ferrari-era weight, fitness - physio
28 July 2020
add_circle Great-Britain 2020 - GP preview - Renault F1
22 July 2020
add_circle ’Front positions’ unlikely for Renault in 2021 - Alonso
15 July 2020
add_circle Renault to be in F1 ’a long time’ - Briatore
More on Renault F1
Formula 1 news
31 July 2020
add_circle FP1 & FP2 - Great-Britain 2020 - Team quotes
31 July 2020
add_circle Ocon finding his feet at Renault - Boullier
31 July 2020
add_circle British GP, FP2: Stroll leads the way in FP2 as Albon crashes at Silverstone
31 July 2020
add_circle F1 should not be involved in ’racism or politics’ - Ecclestone
31 July 2020