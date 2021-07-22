Ocon back up to speed after chassis change
"We have replaced not only the chassis, but also many parts"
Search
Esteban Ocon says he is back up to speed after a notable recent performance dip.
We reported after the two races in Austria that the Frenchman was asking for a new Alpine chassis, with Ocon having clearly dropped off teammate Fernando Alonso’s pace.
24-year-old Ocon, whose contract was recently extended, said after the British GP: "I have almost no doubt that the problem has been resolved.
"We have replaced not only the chassis, but also many parts. We noticed something on Monday after the second race in Austria, and asked ourselves if this could be the reason.
"But it doesn’t matter now. What matters is that again I am feeling very comfortable. At Silverstone, the behaviour of the car changed from the first practice session.
"It became better and competitive once again," Ocon added.
Alpine F1 Team
add_circle Fittipaldi happy with Alonso’s 2022 contract news
add_circle Chinese driver Zhou linked with Williams seat
add_circle British GP 2021 - Alpine F1 preview
add_circle Struggling Ocon pushing for Alpine chassis change
More on Alpine F1 Team