Ocon admits visiting Williams factory

By GMM 20 July 2024 - 10:49





Esteban Ocon admits he recently visited Williams’ F1 factory in Grove for a seat fitting.

However, Canal Plus reports that the departing Alpine driver is definitely poised to sign a contract for 2025 and beyond with Haas - with a deal set to be announced ahead of the Belgian GP.

Rumours emerged in the past couple of days that Williams boss James Vowles asked Ocon, 27, if he might consider leaving Alpine early and racing instead in Logan Sargeant’s car for the remainder of 2024.

Alpine reportedly scuppered the move, fearing the Alex Albon-Ocon combination would be too great a threat in the constructors’ championship battle.

"I saw this information in the press," Ocon told AFP news agency in Hungary.

"It’s true that I went to do a test at Williams a few weeks ago to see how I felt in the car, especially because my size is unusual - I’m very tall," he said.

"There are discussions in progress with several teams, but nothing is sealed. We’ll see what happens. My goal is to stay in Formula 1 and I’m confident.

"In the meantime, I want to finish the season with Alpine."

AFP said Alpine "categorically denied" that Ocon will be leaving the team before the end of the season.

And other sources report that Ocon is much more likely to drive for Haas next year, rather than Williams.

"The discussions are going very well," said Ocon, without mentioning Haas, "and it allows me to concentrate as best I can on what I have to do each weekend because I want to finish the story with Alpine in the best possible way. The team can count on me.

"I’m very confident about still being on the grid for the next few years," he concluded.